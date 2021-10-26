Coronado Crime Report (October 16 through October 22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported Audi Q3 stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported disabled placard stolen.
Vandalism Report on Ocean Boulevard
Writing found on concrete park bench.
Report of Identity Theft on Orange Avenue
Victim reported name used to open account.
Grand Theft Report on 10th Street
Victim reported motorized scooter stolen.
Grand Theft Report on H Avenue
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Grand Theft Report on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Vandalism Report on McCain Boulevard
Victim reported vehicle keyed.
Vandalism Report at Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue
Spray paint found on bench and playground equipment.
Burglary Vehicle Report on 1st Street
Victim reported vehicle burglary.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicyclist involved.
Vandalism Report at Coronado Golf Course on Glorietta Boulevard
Walls found spray painted and sign found broken.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported tools stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Grand Caribe Causeway
Victim reported backpack stolen.
Arrests:
10/17/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75
35 year old female
10/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old male
10/19/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
10/19/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Tulagi Road
31 year old male
10/20/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of Alder Street
37 year old male
10/20/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of Ocean Boulevard
36 year old male
10/20/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
20 year old male
10/21/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
25 year old male
10/21/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo
44 year old male
10/21/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old male
10/22/2021: Burglary – Felony on 1100 block of Alameda Boulevard
43 year old female
10/22/2021: Larceny, Grand Theft, and Owning a Firearm When Prohibited – Felony on 5500 block of State Route 75
35 year old male
10/22/2021: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street
36 year old male