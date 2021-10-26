Coronado Crime Report (October 16 through October 22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported Audi Q3 stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported disabled placard stolen.

Vandalism Report on Ocean Boulevard

Writing found on concrete park bench.

Report of Identity Theft on Orange Avenue

Victim reported name used to open account.

Grand Theft Report on 10th Street

Victim reported motorized scooter stolen.

Grand Theft Report on H Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Grand Theft Report on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vandalism Report on McCain Boulevard

Victim reported vehicle keyed.

Vandalism Report at Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue

Spray paint found on bench and playground equipment.

Burglary Vehicle Report on 1st Street

Victim reported vehicle burglary.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicyclist involved.

Vandalism Report at Coronado Golf Course on Glorietta Boulevard

Walls found spray painted and sign found broken.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported tools stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Grand Caribe Causeway

Victim reported backpack stolen.

Arrests:

10/17/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75

35 year old female

10/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

10/19/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

10/19/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Tulagi Road

31 year old male

10/20/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of Alder Street

37 year old male

10/20/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of Ocean Boulevard

36 year old male

10/20/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

20 year old male

10/21/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

25 year old male

10/21/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

44 year old male

10/21/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

10/22/2021: Burglary – Felony on 1100 block of Alameda Boulevard

43 year old female

10/22/2021: Larceny, Grand Theft, and Owning a Firearm When Prohibited – Felony on 5500 block of State Route 75

35 year old male

10/22/2021: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street

36 year old male





