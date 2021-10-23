Sharp’s “Mindful Holiday Eating” Presentation on Nov. 9 at Spreckels Center

The holidays are upon us, and along with that comes… delicious food! Sharp Coronado Hospital wants to help kick off our holiday season by providing healthful suggestions to add into our repertoire of dishes.

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center to hear this wonderful presentation given by a registered dietitian and then enjoy a delicious appetizer created and served by Sharp Coronado’s head chef! It’s a great way to be more strategic with your eating habits over the holidays.

This free class requires advanced registration by November 8 at 12 pm to account for food samples. Adults 18 and up are welcome. Presentation begins promptly at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 9. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3pdsmKt or call 619-522-7343.





