Sea ‘N Air Women’s Golf Club Tourney Raises Funds for Fisher House

The Sea ‘N Air Women’s Golf Club hosted their annual Member Guest Golf Tournament on August 26, 2021. 84 women participated in the tournament and raised funds for the Fisher House of San Diego, located at the Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Fisher House Foundation provides comfortable housing where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

Sea ‘N Air Women’s Golf Club was proud to present a check for $6,000 donated by our members and our incredibly generous guests.





