Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Tai Chi is Now Offered at the Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado
At the John D. Spreckels Center, we are always looking to bring courses that offer total body health benefits and that is why we are now offering Tai Chi classes to our adult community. Originally developed as martial art, this slow-motion graceful exercise has become recognized as a preventative for health problems. A few of the advantages you can gain by participating in this practice are decreased stress, improved mood and increased flexibility, balance and agility. This form of exercise is known as “meditation in motion” – so expect to go home relaxed.

Why not take our free introductory 30-minute sampler class to experience all the great benefits of this serene exercise on Monday, October 4 at 6 pm? The month-long course will begin on Wednesday, October 6 at 6 pm and will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center.  Adults 18 and up are welcome.

For more information go to cityofcoronado.perfectmind.com or call 619-522-7343.

 

