Coronado Sharp Hospital Presenting on Sleep Apnea at the Spreckels Center

The John D. Spreckels Center is fortunate to host Sharp Coronado Hospital’s free monthly health related presentations. On Tuesday, October 12, Ray Daniels, BS, RCP, RRT-NPS from Sharp Coronado Hospital will be presenting a lecture on Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

If you are over the age of 40, sleepy throughout the day, snore loudly, have a large neck size (17+ inches for men or 16+ for woman), have large tonsils, a large tongue, a small jaw bone or have a family history of sleep apnea you are encouraged to attend.

Presentations are in person and there will be a screening form that will be provided for attendees that can be used to share with your doctor.

Don’t miss this informative free event! Register in advance, call (619) 522-7343 or scan the QR code to get registered.

