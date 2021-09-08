Coronado Crime Report (August 28 through September 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft at Beach on Ocean Boulevard

Two e-bicycles reported stolen.

Forgery/Fraud on Montego Court

Victim reported fraud.

Disturbance on Orange Avenue and 10th Street

General disturbance reported. Suspect threw a cup of coffee on driver.

Petty Theft at Park Place Liquor on Park Place

Suspect shoplifted liquor.

Stolen Vehicle at Community Center on Strand Way

Victim reported Ford F250 stolen.

Petty Theft at El Camino on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $900.

Vandalism on State Route 75 at De Las Arenas

Damage found to sign.

Arrests:

8/28/2021: Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Firearm Without Registration – Felony on 1900 block of Strand Way

21 year old male

8/28/2021: Being Involved in a Vehicle Accident Resulting in Property Damage and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street

37 year old male

8/31/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor

44 year old female

9/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Driving With a Blood-Alcohol Concentration Greater Than 0.01% While Under Probation – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 5th Street

36 year old female

9/1/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 400 block of D Avenue

52 year old male

9/2/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1300 block of 3rd Street

53 year old male

9/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and Pomona Avenue

23 year old female

9/2/2021: Driving Without a License and Not Wearing a Helmet While Riding a Motorcycle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street

24 year old male

9/3/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

40 year old male