Coronado Crime Report (July 3 through July 9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 5th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Vandalism on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported truck window broken.

Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle taken from parking lot.

Burglary at Ferry Landing Marketplace on 1st Street

Victim reported vehicle burglary to locked car.

Petty Theft at Shores on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de las Arenas

Victim reported locked bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft at North Beach on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported lost cell phone.

Arrests:

7/5/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Not Yielding to Those in Right-of-Way – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

37 year old male

7/7/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor in Ferry Landing on 1st Street

46 year old male

7/8/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Not Wearing a Seatbelt – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 5th Street

20 year old male

7/8/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

35 year old male