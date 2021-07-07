Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 19 through July 2)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Forgery/Fraud at Coronado Shores on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported several accounts opened using name.

Petty Theft at Shores on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

Victim reported phone missing.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bag taken from counter.

Petty Theft at beach on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported phone missing.

Petty Theft at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported bike taken and lock cut.

Forgery/Fraud on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim received unauthorized merchandise. Her credit card was charged.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue

Victim reported drivers license stolen.

Petty Theft at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft on I Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft on D Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen and lock cut.

Battery at Sunset Park on Ocean Boulevard

Victim hit by paint gun paintball.

Petty Theft at Garage Buona Forchetta on C Avenue

Wine stolen. Total loss approximately $765.

Arrests:

6/19/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue

43 year old male

6/19/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 500 block of C Avenue

18 year old male

6/19/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 500 block of C Avenue

21 year old male

6/20/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

24 year old male

6/27/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

6/27/2021: Possession of a Loaded, Concealed Firearm in Public – Misdemeanor on 300 block of D Avenue

21 year old male

6/28/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old male

6/29/2021: Burglary and Larceny – Felony on 1200 block of 28th Street San Diego

52 year old male

6/30/2021: Larceny and Attempt to Flee an Eluding Police Officer – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo

22 year old male

7/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 2nd Street

44 year old female

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

