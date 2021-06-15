Coronado Crime Report (May 29 through June 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Defraud at Bluewater Grill on Strand Way

Suspect did not pay bill to inn-keeper.

Petty Theft on G Avenue

Victim reported two unlocked bikes stolen from side of house.

Burglary Vehicle on G Avenue

Victim reported Jeep missing.

Grand Theft on State Route 75 on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported wallet missing from unlocked car.

Petty Theft at Spreckels Park on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft on A Avenue

Victim reported bicycle taken off of porch.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Battery on D Avenue

Man grabbed juvenile’s arm.

Grand Theft on J Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter missing from Toyota Prius.

Stolen Vehicle on 8th Street and B Avenue

Victim reported trailer with tractor stolen.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Stolen Vehicle at Flora Avenue and Churchill Plaza

Victim reported Toyota Prius missing.

Report of Identity Theft on 2nd Street

Victim reported online identity theft.

Petty Theft at Coronado Hardware on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Grand Theft Report on G Avenue

Victim reported purse missing from vehicle.

Arrests:

5/29/2021: Hosting a Party With Minors Consuming Alcohol, Marijuana, or Controlled Substances – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 2nd Street

21 year old male

5/29/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of E Avenue

56 year old male

5/30/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

32 year old female

5/30/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Ocean Boulevard

37 year old female

5/31/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male

5/31/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75

21 year old male

6/2/2021: Unlawful Sexual Intercourse With a Minor – Felony on 1900 block of Strand Way

18 year old male

6/3/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempt to Evade an Eluding Officer, and Speeding – Felony on Interstate 15 and State Route 52

26 year old male

6/3/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

33 year old male

6/4/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

6/5/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

24 year old male

6/6/2021: Larceny – Felony on 1100 block of 6th Street

28 year old male

6/6/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Strand Way

45 year old male

6/7/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

28 year old male

6/9/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Underage Possession of Alcohol, and Underage Possession of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on I Avenue and 1st Street

19 year old male

6/11/2021: Burglary – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

6/11/221: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of F Avenue

79 year old female