Local Artist Spotlight – Kel Casey

Our next featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banners Series is photographer Kel Casey. Her banner’s photograph is titled Tower 5 and is located on Orange Avenue in front of the library between Sixth and Seventh Streets. All banners in this series are currently displayed from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas through the end of June.

If you were to ask Kel Casey what her passion is, this is what she will tell you: “Sports and candid portrait photography are my passions. I love photographing all sports as well as taking portraits in informal, comfortable settings. I strive to capture the essence of who the person is with candid, un-posed photos.”

When you visit Kel Casey’s website, you will see exactly how well she does just that. Her sports-in-action photographs capture split-second moments in time that the naked eye would surely miss. Kel’s portraits of families and individuals are set in stunning backgrounds that reflect the personalities of her subjects.

To view her photographs or arrange a photo shoot with Kel, visit her website: www.kelcasey.com

You can find Kel Casey’s Coronado Arts profile here:

https://coronadoarts.com/directories/kel-casey/

To contact Kel via email: kelkc@san.rr.com

“Capturing life in motion is what I do best.” – Kel Casey

