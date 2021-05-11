Local Artist Spotlight – Teresa Espaniola

Our fourth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Teresa Espaniola. Her banner’s artwork is titled I.B. Pier and is located on Orange Avenue and Fifth Street. All banners in this series are currently on display from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas through the end of June.

Teresa has been creating art since she was a child. With a portrait artist father, a crafty mother and photographer/painter grandmother, there was no way around it. The ocean is a favorite subject for her artwork.

Growing up in Southern California, beach time was a big part of life. The family visited San Diego often to see grandparents, aunts and uncles and a gang of cousins. Tide-pooling with them was heaven on earth.

Having spent decades in the warm oceans of Hawaii, she met many friendly sea creatures face to face. As an ocean advocate, she has worked with children and adults creating public art using beach trash.

“If I could embed the sounds of the waves in my artwork, I would.”

Look for her during art-in-the-park weekends at Balboa Park and Coronado’s Spreckels Park.

Teresa Espaniola’s Coronado Arts profile:

coronadoarts.com/directories/teresa-espaniola/

To contact Teresa via email: teresa@teresaespaniola.com

Visit her website: www.teresaespaniola.com

