Coronado Crime Report (April 3 through April 9)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Vandalism on E Avenue
Victim reported vehicle tire slashed.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on 1st Street
Suspect took tip jar.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue
Skateboarder was hit by a car. Minor injuries reported.
Arrests:
4/3/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 9th Street
41 year old female
4/3/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
34 year old male
4/3/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
49 year old female
4/4/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2000 block National Avenue
53 year old male
4/4/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 500 G Avenue
33 year old female
4/4/2021: Refusal to Comply With a Police Officer, Speeding, and Having Inadequate Windshields or Mirrors – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Nordahl Road
34 year old male
4/7/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Lighting Equipment on a Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
4/9/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
28 year old male