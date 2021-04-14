Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 3 through April 9)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism on E Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported vehicle tire slashed.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street

- Advertisement -

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Suspect took tip jar.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue

Skateboarder was hit by a car. Minor injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/3/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 9th Street

41 year old female

4/3/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

34 year old male

4/3/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

49 year old female

4/4/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2000 block National Avenue

53 year old male

4/4/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 500 G Avenue

33 year old female

4/4/2021: Refusal to Comply With a Police Officer, Speeding, and Having Inadequate Windshields or Mirrors – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Nordahl Road

34 year old male

4/7/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Lighting Equipment on a Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

4/9/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

28 year old male

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 27 through April 2)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft at Vons on Orange AvenueSuspect stole...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 20 through March 26)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Traffic Accident on E Avenue and 10th StreetMinor...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 13 through March 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary  on Orange AvenueVictim reported garage door lock...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Golf Match Results: Week of March 22

During their fifth official week of matches as part of the CIF winter season, both the boys and girls golf teams celebrated hard-earned victories...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 13 through March 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary  on Orange AvenueVictim reported garage door lock...
Read more
Sports

Islander Golf Match Results: Week of March 15

With the CIF winter season in full swing, the Coronado High School’s (CHS) boys and girls golf teams have successfully completed their fourth official...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.