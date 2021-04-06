Track and Field Will be Allowed to Conduct Cluster Meets

I’ve recently learned that we will hold cluster Track and Field meets this season. Up until the end of spring break, we didn’t know whether we’d have to conduct a series of dual meets with every other team in our league or have combined meets with several other schools. From a competitive standpoint, the cluster meets are far superior.

The first meet will be on 17 April with Lincoln, High Tech High, and Crawford at Crawford. On 22 April, we’ll have a tri-meet with Clairemont and Kearny at Kearny. Our third meet will be on 13 May with Lincoln and Madison at Madison. We’ll finish up the regular season with a tri-meet with Christian and Crawford at Crawford on 20 May.

Our league finals will be on 28 May, the CIF Prelims on 5 June, and the CIF finals on 12 June. Prior performances will determine participation in the Post Season meets.

Updated information and photos are available on our website at IslanderTrack.com.