Coronado Crime Report (March 13 through March 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary on Orange Avenue
Victim reported garage door lock cut.
Petty Theft on Bridgetown Bend
Victim reported theft of unlocked bicycle.
Petty Theft on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
Victim reported two bicycles stolen. Both locks were found cut.
Burglary Report on Olive Avenue
Victim reported locked bicycle stolen.
Forgery/Fraud Report on 10th Street
Victim reported suspect used his social security number to file taxes.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
3/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Parking in a Disabled Person’s Spot – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
23 year old male
3/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Adella Avenue
33 year old male
3/15/2021: Public Intoxication and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street
28 year old female
3/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
30 year old male
3/19/2021: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old male
3/19/2021: Involuntary Detainment of a Mentally Disordered Person – Now Released on 1500 block of 1st Street
25 year old female