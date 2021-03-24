Thursday, March 25, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 13 through March 19)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary  on Orange Avenue

Victim reported garage door lock cut.

Petty Theft on Bridgetown Bend

Victim reported theft of unlocked bicycle.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

Victim reported two bicycles stolen. Both locks were found cut.

Burglary Report on Olive Avenue

Victim reported locked bicycle stolen.

Forgery/Fraud Report on 10th Street

Victim reported suspect used his social security number to file taxes.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Parking in a Disabled Person’s Spot – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

23 year old male

3/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Adella Avenue

33 year old male

3/15/2021: Public Intoxication and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

28 year old female

3/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

3/19/2021: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

3/19/2021: Involuntary Detainment of a Mentally Disordered Person – Now Released on 1500 block of 1st Street

25 year old female

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

