Coronado Crime Report (March 13 through March 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported garage door lock cut.

Petty Theft on Bridgetown Bend

- Advertisement -

Victim reported theft of unlocked bicycle.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported two bicycles stolen. Both locks were found cut.

Burglary Report on Olive Avenue

Victim reported locked bicycle stolen.

Forgery/Fraud Report on 10th Street

Victim reported suspect used his social security number to file taxes.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Parking in a Disabled Person’s Spot – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

23 year old male

3/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Adella Avenue

33 year old male

3/15/2021: Public Intoxication and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

28 year old female

3/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

3/19/2021: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

3/19/2021: Involuntary Detainment of a Mentally Disordered Person – Now Released on 1500 block of 1st Street

25 year old female