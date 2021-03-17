Coronado Crime Report (March 6 through March 12)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary on J Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary with golf clubs and tools missing.

Burglary at 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary attempt.

Vandalism at Christ Church Day School on C Avenue

Locks to garage found vandalized.

Burglary on C Avenue

Victim reported locks broken and garage burglary.

Vandalism on Orange Avenue

Victim reported breaker box removed from wall.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported locked bicycle missing.

Arrests:

3/7/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 4th Street

31 year old male

3/8/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Leyte Road

30 year old male

3/8/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

36 year old female

3/9/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

51 year old male

3/10/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

19 year old female

3/10/2021: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Possession of a Burglarious and Larcenous Instrument or Deadly Weapon – Felony on 900 block of G Avenue

27 year old male

3/11/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

3/11/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 1st Street

31 year old male

3/11/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

3/12/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Safety Belt – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

33 year old male