Thursday, March 18, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 6 through March 12)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary on J Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary with golf clubs and tools missing.

Burglary at 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary attempt.

Vandalism at Christ Church Day School on C Avenue

Locks to garage found vandalized.

Burglary on C Avenue

Victim reported locks broken and garage burglary.

Vandalism on Orange Avenue

Victim reported breaker box removed from wall.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported locked bicycle missing.

Arrests:

3/7/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 4th Street

31 year old male

3/8/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Leyte Road

30 year old male

3/8/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

36 year old female

3/9/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

51 year old male

3/10/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

19 year old female

3/10/2021: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Possession of a Burglarious and Larcenous Instrument or Deadly Weapon – Felony on 900 block of G Avenue

27 year old male

3/11/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

3/11/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 1st Street

31 year old male

3/11/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

3/12/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Safety Belt – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

33 year old male

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

