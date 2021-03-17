Coronado Crime Report (March 6 through March 12)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary on J Avenue
Victim reported garage burglary with golf clubs and tools missing.
Burglary at 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Victim reported garage burglary attempt.
Vandalism at Christ Church Day School on C Avenue
Locks to garage found vandalized.
Burglary on C Avenue
Victim reported locks broken and garage burglary.
Vandalism on Orange Avenue
Victim reported breaker box removed from wall.
Petty Theft on 1st Street
Victim reported locked bicycle missing.
Arrests:
3/7/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 4th Street
31 year old male
3/8/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Leyte Road
30 year old male
3/8/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
36 year old female
3/9/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
51 year old male
3/10/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
19 year old female
3/10/2021: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Possession of a Burglarious and Larcenous Instrument or Deadly Weapon – Felony on 900 block of G Avenue
27 year old male
3/11/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
3/11/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 1st Street
31 year old male
3/11/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
18 year old male
3/12/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Safety Belt – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street
33 year old male