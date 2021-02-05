CHS 2010 Grad Asante Sefa-Boakye Brings Water Polo to Ghana (video)

Asante Sefa-Boakye is an accomplished musician, leads sensitivity counseling for the school district, and was a high school water polo star (CHS class of 2010). His father grew up in Ghana, where his grandfather was a doctor, politician and the chief of the Ashanti Tribe. Asante has travelled to Ghana to start a water polo team and that’s where Brad Willis caught up with him, via Zoom of course, for this story.

