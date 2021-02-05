Friday, February 5, 2021
CHS 2010 Grad Asante Sefa-Boakye Brings Water Polo to Ghana (video)

By Brad Willis

Asante Sefa-Boakye is an accomplished musician, leads sensitivity counseling for the school district, and was a high school water polo star (CHS class of 2010). His father grew up in Ghana, where his grandfather was a doctor, politician and the chief of the Ashanti Tribe. Asante has travelled to Ghana to start a water polo team and that’s where Brad Willis caught up with him, via Zoom of course, for this story.

 

Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

