Saturday, January 23, 2021
Business

Parakeet Juicery Lands a Second Home at 1138 Orange

By Alyssa K. Burns

The newest Parakeet Juicery at 1138 Orange Ave, in the former Encore space.

In June, Carol and Jonathan Goldwasser shared that they would be taking over the Cafe 1134 space and transforming it into a Parakeet Cafe, adding number four to their list of health conscious eateries (La Jolla, Little Italy, and Del Mar are their other locations).

- Advertisement -

In October, they upgraded their existing Juice Crafters business to Parakeet Juicery. And now, only three months after those renovations, the juice shop is adding a second location, next door to their Parakeet Café. The space was previously Encore, the Lamb’s Theatre café. Lamb’s Players Theatre has been closed since March, and theater-goers were the main source of business for the café.

Carol shares, “We are super excited about the new Juicery opening by the café. The original location [at 943 Orange Ave] will stay open as it has been for more than six years now. This was a great opportunity we had since the space was vacant and our customers assumed they could get the juices and bowls that they love from the Juicery at the café, so we thought it could be great to have both concepts next to each other. The Juicery is looking amazing and we can’t wait until we can have people inside and experience the fun and cool environment.”

- Advertisement -

The newest Parakeet Juicery is set to open Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The new Parakeet Juicery is at 1138 Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Warehouse Sale: URT Clothing

The URT warehouse has turned on us. Once a happy place with an insatiable appetite for inventory, that took any and all into its steely...
Read more
Business

Post-Covid Rebound Brewing

2020 was an inscrutable year for stocks. In a year of abject human and economic misery around the world, U.S. stocks turned in a...
Read more
Business

Grant Program for Small Businesses Offered Through Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is alerting Coronado business owners about a grant program for brick-and-mortar small businesses that operate in a Main Street America community. As small...
Read more
Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Orange Avenue Shandy, A Juicy New Ale

Coronado Brewing Company kicks off its loaded 2021 release schedule with a brand-new innovative ale, Orange Avenue Shandy. Fans of Coronado Brewing will recognize...
Read more
Business

How Do New Year’s Gym Resolutions Look in 2021?

Arguably one of the most popular New Year's resolutions is getting back into the gym. But what does that look like this year? A...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Krista Keating-Joseph Publishes ‘Charlie, Don’t Be a Hero’ Remembering the Life of Charles Keating IV

Krista Keating-Joseph never imagined she'd be writing a memoir about her son Charlie. But after Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Charles H. Keating IV,...
Read more
Entertainment

Coronado Screen Writer, Chuck McCue, Unleashes New Film ‘ALIVE.’

Chuck McCue Chuck McCue has lived in Coronado for 15 years. When he was in his late teens and early 20s he pursued acting before...
Read more
Business

Coronado Roots Run Deep in Jazzercise

Judi Sheppard Missett started dance lessons in Coronado when she was two. This sparked her passion for dance, ultimately leading her to create Jazzercise...
Read more
Business

Coronado Residents Create Covid-19 Action Non-profit

What happens when you get an evacuated returned Peace Corps volunteer, a sports bar owner, and a grandmother together during a global pandemic? A...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Stacy Keszei Firm on Positions

Coronado Unified School District governing board candidate Stacy Keszei is quick speaking and full of passion; and she stands by her opinion on today's...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theatre, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theatre has been closed since March, mid run of the musical Alice. When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.