Parakeet Juicery Lands a Second Home at 1138 Orange

In June, Carol and Jonathan Goldwasser shared that they would be taking over the Cafe 1134 space and transforming it into a Parakeet Cafe, adding number four to their list of health conscious eateries (La Jolla, Little Italy, and Del Mar are their other locations).

- Advertisement -

In October, they upgraded their existing Juice Crafters business to Parakeet Juicery. And now, only three months after those renovations, the juice shop is adding a second location, next door to their Parakeet Café. The space was previously Encore, the Lamb’s Theatre café. Lamb’s Players Theatre has been closed since March, and theater-goers were the main source of business for the café.

Carol shares, “We are super excited about the new Juicery opening by the café. The original location [at 943 Orange Ave] will stay open as it has been for more than six years now. This was a great opportunity we had since the space was vacant and our customers assumed they could get the juices and bowls that they love from the Juicery at the café, so we thought it could be great to have both concepts next to each other. The Juicery is looking amazing and we can’t wait until we can have people inside and experience the fun and cool environment.”

- Advertisement -

The newest Parakeet Juicery is set to open Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The new Parakeet Juicery is at 1138 Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

…