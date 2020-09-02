Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainmentFeaturedStage

Lamb’s Players Theater, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

By Alyssa K. Burns

Lamb’s Players Theater has been closed since March, mid run of the musical “Alice“. When the show’s run was cut short, the cast got creative. While sheltering in place at home, the cast of Lamb’s Players Theatre production of the musical ALICE put together this coronavirus adaptation of “The Telephone Hour” from BYE BYE BIRDIE.

“Alice” Angela Chatelain Avila & cast photo by Ken Jacques

- Advertisement -

Now, after five months of closure, Lamb’s is reevaluating a reopening plan. On August 28th, Governor Newsom laid out reopening plans that included theater. At the time of this publication, San Diego is listed in the “Substantial” Risk Category. This indicates that movie theaters can open with a max of 25% capacity, however, live theater does NOT fall under this category.

Robert Smyth, Producing Artistic Director, of Lamb’s educates that instead of falling under the same category as movie theaters, “we are in the same category as fan attended sports and indoor concerts”. He adds, “Lamb’s is purposefully built as a very intimate, stacked amphitheater, so the audience is close to the actors. We can’t socially distance, and having 40-50 patrons is not fiscally viable”.

- Advertisement -

This is in line with what other live theaters are experiencing. Robert shares, “We are a ways away from opening; Broadway is not opening until 2021. However, we are not cancelling any of our shows- just postponing them”. Robert says unless there is a miracle and a vaccine for the virus, he doesn’t see things changing for the theater industry anytime soon.

Inside Lamb’s Theater

Along with the state, Lamb’s has to work with the hurdle of the actor’s labor union as well. Actors’ Equity Association has not given approval for actors to share the stage together. Another piece to consider is the audience themselves. Robert reports that from those surveyed, most people are not comfortable sitting inside a theater with others.

“I Miss Live Theater” Shirts Available for Purchase

Until Lambs can safely reopen, they are working with a skeletal staff. Robert informs, “we have let go of the cafe and our offices. We are staying busy by working on repairs and maintenance”. He also shares some of the creative projects they have been working on. “50 of our Associate Artists are working on eight world premier productions to be released over a number of years. We also have a Lamb’s cookbook coming out in September- theater people enjoy good food!”

Something else to look forward to is an album titled “Songs of Hope”, and handbags that the costume department has made from the 25th anniversary banners that hung on Orange Avenue last year. To support Lamb’s now, t-shirts are available for purchase that read “I miss Live Theater”. The best way to aid Lamb’s is by donation. Robert is optimistic when he says, “as a non profit theater, we can survive if we get the right donations. The tax deduction has increased with the CAREs act as well”.

Like many businesses in Coronado, Lamb’s is not a stand alone business. Robert says, “we want to get open again. 86% of our patrons go out to eat in Coronado before or after the show. This is an economic engine for the community. We will get through this”.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chocked full of approvals, with two things being taken off...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Claire, a Terrier Mix for Adoption

Add an Adorable Accessory to your Life with Claire... A real survivor, Claire came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility suffering from starvation and a...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Labor Day Holiday Schedule 2020 

The City will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7. Here’s a list that includes facilities that will be open with varying hours...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Community News

The All Schools Movie and Back to School Bash is Something to Phone Home About!

You’re invited to get cozy, snuggle in with your family, and savor an iconic (and nostalgic) movie under the stars! The “All Schools Movie...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Reopens with Revamped Style

Blue Jeans and Bikinis has been part of the Coronado community since 2010. The store moved from Adella Avenue to its current location at...
Read more
Business

Farewell to Cafe 1134 and Welcome to Parakeet Cafe

Cafe 1134On Thursday morning, a day before the closing of Cafe 1134, many locals made their way into the cafe for a final coffee....
Read more
Travel

New COVID-19 Hotel Guidelines Affecting Tourism in Coronado

Local hotels received a letter from the county on June 2 notifying them of a change to the San Diego County Health Order, effective...
Read more
Business

The Gallery & Hemp Life Now Open

Mike Tepper was ready for his grand opening of The Gallery & Hemp Life when the world came to a halt. The opening of...
Read more
People

CHS Grad, Asante Sefa-Boakye, Cultivates Community Through Music and Teaching

Asante Sefa-Boakye has been part of the Coronado community all his life. He jokes, "I attended the Coronado trinity- Village, CMS, and CHS." Asante...
Read more
Business

The Flower Lady, Shanel Albert, Expands Florabella into El Cordova Plaza

Shanel Albert is all things flowers in Coronado. She is widely known as The Coronado Flower Lady, a business she purchased with her husband...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
The following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years, and also having...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chocked full of approvals, with two things being taken off...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theater, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theater has been closed since March, mid run of the musical "Alice". When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Community News

Cruise Ships Still Part of the View

The two lightly-manned cruise ships off the coast, Celebrity cruise line’s Millennium and Eclipse vessels, are around to view from Coronado’s beaches for the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.