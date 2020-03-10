Step into the Fantasy World of “Alice” at Lamb’s Player’s Theatre

Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Alice. The music and adaptation by Elizabeth Swados from the Lewis Carroll adventures Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. Direction and Choreography by Deborah Gilmour Smyth and Musical Direction by G. Scott Lacey.

As Lamb’s is notorious for, the background projection is completely different from what’s been done before. Immediately pulling the audience in. There’s cake hung center stage, a rope swing ready to drop. Every detail has been carefully crafted. The introduction calls the musical “literary nonsense” and warns the audience “don’t try to understand.”

The opening number features dancers on the audience staircase, on the stage steps, giggling and entrancing. When Alice steps out, her voice carries across the crowd and it is clear that we are in for a wildly talented adventure. The White Rabbit is fabulous, using the rail on the staircase to slide into a grand entrance. Scenes are what readers of the book would recognize, but the use of space, size (Alice big and small) and projection at Lamb’s is inspiring. Be warned – with no set list in the play bill, you are at the mercy of the crazy fantasy. An intermission seems to separate the two Alice novels.

The caterpillar scene has to be one of my favorites. The use of other actors to extend the caterpillar, each with their own set of big hands is imaginative. The mushrooms and smoke illusions are perfectly psychedelic. Another scene that focuses around a baby that I did not recall from my reading (not saying it was not there) I found confusing but none the less entertaining. The mom was appalling and shocking, in a buzz-worthy way.

The Red Queen is a standout, as I have come to expect from Eileen Bowman Sylwestrzak. She really fills every role she is in and gives the audience all of her. Megan Carmitchel is also incredible as Alice. The voice, the dances, the fact that she is in every scene without a break! Carmitchel also dives into the head and mannerisms of a 7.5 year old girl, breathing life into Alice.

My date Julia (CHS CoSA gaduate) comments, “the projections are beautiful and the talent of the ensemble can’t be denied. They are all really tight.” She adds, “there is great comic timing, and both expected and unexpected laughs.” On the other hand, Julia does say, “The music itself lacks story telling. This was not my favorite adaptation but I had a good time watching.”

Alice opened February 29th and runs through April 12th. Come live in the fantasy world for yourself!

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Ave, Coronado

Ticket Information

Ticket prices vary depending on the production, the seating section you choose, and the day of the week you attend. Tickets can start as low as $28 for a seat in Section B on a weeknight. They can go as high at $78 for Prime seats on a weekend matinee. There are three seating sections Prime, Section A, and Section B. Tickets are available through LAMB’s Box Office at (619) 437-6000 or online at www.LambsPlayers.org.

There are special rates for this production: