“Another Day in Paradise” – At Coronado Playhouse, In Partnership with Blindspot Collective

Another Day in Paradise is a bold new musical from Blindspot Collective, a local company that champions unflinching storytelling. This powerful show playing at Coronado Playhouse brings the raw, unfiltered voices of the unhoused community directly to the stage. Through the exact words of real people in San Diego—and their reflections on addiction, loss, and resilience in the face of everyday hardship—you’re invited to consider a side of humanity that is often ignored.

With a moving original score, Another Day in Paradise reveals not only the heartbreak but also the indomitable spirit of people fighting to survive in a world that often looks away. Join us for this must-see, eye-opening world premiere that’s a call to rethink, reconnect, and make a difference.

The show is directed by Blake McCarty who previously directed Company and Nine at Coronado Playhouse and is produced by Blindspot Collective, the company behind last year’s hit production of Underground.

Performances are at Coronado Playhouse
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
at 8 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm
through November 24, 2024

All tickets are $30, General Admission

TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION



Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CHS Robotics Kicks Off Season Strong

Education

The Psychology of Weight Loss: Coronado Health Coach Breaks it Down

People

Islander Cross Country: Morgan Maske Advances to State Meet

Sports

