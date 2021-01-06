Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 26 through January 1)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported burglary to unlocked vehicle. iPhone and cash reported missing.

Grand Theft on J Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary and golf clubs missing.

Robbery at Vons on Orange Avenue

Victim reported assault.

Petty Theft at Dog Beach on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported keys and wallet missing from beach.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bridge on Glorietta Plaza

Major injury reported.

Arrests:

12/26/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue

56 year old female

12/26/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

37 year old female

12/29/2020: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on Isabella Avenue and Tolita Avenue

28 year old male

12/29/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 5th Street

35 year old male

12/30/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of McCain Boulevard

49 year old male

12/31/2020: Intentional Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old female

12/31/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

31 year old female

12/31/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

36 year old male

1/1/2021: Involuntary Detainment Due to Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street

23 year old female

1/1/2021: Burglary – Misdemeanor on Naval Air Station North Island

34 year old female

1/1/2021: Corporal Injury, Malicious Mischief, and Assault and Battery – Felony on 800 block of Adella Avenue

35 year old male

Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

