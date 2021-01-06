Coronado Crime Report (December 26 through January 1)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Grand Theft on Ocean Boulevard
Victim reported burglary to unlocked vehicle. iPhone and cash reported missing.
Grand Theft on J Avenue
Victim reported vehicle burglary and golf clubs missing.
Robbery at Vons on Orange Avenue
Victim reported assault.
Petty Theft at Dog Beach on Ocean Boulevard
Victim reported keys and wallet missing from beach.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bridge on Glorietta Plaza
Major injury reported.
Arrests:
12/26/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue
56 year old female
12/26/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
37 year old female
12/29/2020: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on Isabella Avenue and Tolita Avenue
28 year old male
12/29/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 5th Street
35 year old male
12/30/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of McCain Boulevard
49 year old male
12/31/2020: Intentional Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old female
12/31/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
31 year old female
12/31/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
36 year old male
1/1/2021: Involuntary Detainment Due to Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street
23 year old female
1/1/2021: Burglary – Misdemeanor on Naval Air Station North Island
34 year old female
1/1/2021: Corporal Injury, Malicious Mischief, and Assault and Battery – Felony on 800 block of Adella Avenue
35 year old male
