Babysitter Training Camp – January 29

The Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Babysitter Training Camp is calling all teens between the ages of 11 and 15 to take part in this excellent certification course. On Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm come learn to care for and mentor younger children. This seminar covers how to feed and diaper babies and toddlers, how to recognize an emergency, how to handle choking, and will also introduce infant and child CPR methods. Upon completion participants will be able to start their own babysitting business with confidence.

Friday, January 29 is a school holiday for CUSD students, so don’t miss this opportunity. Coronado residents can register online now for the Babysitter Training Camp. Starting January 13, 2021 nonresidents of Coronado can register online or by phone.

To register online visit the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register and search the registration program for class time, location and details. To contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department for additional information, please call 619-522-7342.