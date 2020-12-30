Coronado Crime Report (December 19 through December 25)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Disturbance at Brigantine on Orange Avenue
General disturbance reported. Customer refused to leave restaurant.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Vandalism on Orange Avenue
Victim reported pry marks and scratches on vehicle door. Suspect attempted vehicle burglary.
Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items.
Disturbance at Il Fornaio on 1st Street
General disturbance reported. Suspects yelled and screamed from parking lot.
Vehicle Burglary on E Avenue
Victim reported window broken and backpack stolen.
Temporary Restraining Order Violation on San Luis Rey Avenue
Victim reported protective order violated.
Trespassing on McCain Boulevard
Suspect trespassed at Naval Air Station North Island.
Stolen Vehicle at Ferry Landing Marketplace on 1st Street
Victim reported vehicle last seen at 5 PM.
Arrests:
12/19/2020: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and (Lack of) Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
34 year old male
12/19/2020: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street
42 year old male
12/19/2020: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
46 year old male
12/19/2020: Offense Against Public Justice, Public Intoxication, and Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
49 year old female
12/20/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Alameda Boulevard
25 year old male
12/21/2020: Unauthorized Lodging – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of State Route 75
53 year old male
12/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street
23 year old male
12/23/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue
56 year old male
12/25/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue
19 year old male
