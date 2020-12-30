Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 19 through December 25)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Disturbance at Brigantine on Orange Avenue

General disturbance reported. Customer refused to leave restaurant.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Vandalism on Orange Avenue

Victim reported pry marks and scratches on vehicle door. Suspect attempted vehicle burglary.

Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Disturbance at Il Fornaio on 1st Street

General disturbance reported. Suspects yelled and screamed from parking lot.

Vehicle Burglary on E Avenue

Victim reported window broken and backpack stolen.

Temporary Restraining Order Violation on San Luis Rey Avenue

Victim reported protective order violated.

Trespassing on McCain Boulevard

Suspect trespassed at Naval Air Station North Island.

Stolen Vehicle at Ferry Landing Marketplace on 1st Street

Victim reported vehicle last seen at 5 PM.

Arrests:

12/19/2020: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and (Lack of) Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

34 year old male

12/19/2020: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

42 year old male

12/19/2020: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

46 year old male

12/19/2020: Offense Against Public Justice, Public Intoxication, and Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

49 year old female

12/20/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Alameda Boulevard

25 year old male

12/21/2020: Unauthorized Lodging – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of State Route 75

53 year old male

12/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

23 year old male

12/23/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue

56 year old male

12/25/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

19 year old male

Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

