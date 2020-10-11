Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Sunday, October 11, 2020

CommunityLetters to the Editor

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.

More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our community. Mike Donovan has proved to us that he is one of those leaders. When Mike Donovan arrives to participate with citizens of Coronado, he enters a room or venue knowing a few people and leaves having genuinely made a lot of new friends. He asks intelligent and well thought out questions and, importantly, patiently listens to the answers that we give. He actually uses the information that he is given. Mike’s first term track record on everything from historic preservation to traffic calming and local business support speaks for itself. His dedication to the job of City Councilman is unparalleled. Join us in re-electing Mike Donovan to City Council.

Robert Grobe, Ph.D. 
Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D. 

