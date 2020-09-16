Recreation & Golf Services After School Camps

- Advertisement -

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of after school enrichment camps this fall. Your child can learn how to perform slight-of-hand tricks in our new Magic Camp held on Tuesdays at 4:10 p.m. They can develop engineering skills in our LEGO Engineering Camps held on Mondays at 2:45 and 4:15 p.m., or they can make their own animated movies in our movie-making camps held on Tuesday at 2:30 and 4:10 p.m.

Your child can increase their stamina by participating in one of our Jump Rope Camps held on Mondays or Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. or they can increase their rhythm and motor skills while dancing in our Hip-Hop Camps held on Mondays at 2:30 p.m. or Tuesdays at 2:20 p.m. A variety of dance styles are offered with Dance Mash Up Camp held on Mondays at 4 p.m. as well.

There are many camp options available that can inspire your youngsters’ interest, including Puppeteering on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m., Yoga on Wednesdays at 2:30 and 4:00 p.m., Character Drawing on Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m. and Book Making on Thursdays at 2:30 and 4:10 p.m. Participant age requirements vary, but know that there are camps for children ages 5-12!

After school camps are six weeks long and start the week of September 21. Coronado residents can register online now for camps like these and camps are open online and by phone for registration now. The Recreation and Golf Services Department has enrichment opportunities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years old, too! To register online check out the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register and search the registration program for exact class times, locations and age requirements.

To contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department for additional information, please call 619-522-7342.