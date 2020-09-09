Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Michael Helfand

I’m writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants the best for the schools, but two things about Nick really stand out.

1. Nick’s background as a partner at KPMG would give our schools a board member with a financial background like we’ve never had. It’s going to be especially important as we recover from Covid. School districts across the country pay tens of thousands of dollars for someone with his experience and expertise, but we will have it for free.

- Advertisement -

2. The other quality Nick has already shown is his work ethic. He’s not even elected yet, but has met to discuss school issues with Mayor Bailey, former Mayor Tanaka, Superintendent Mueller and many foundation board members, current school board members and regular parents with big concerns like me. Imagine how hard he will work for us when he’s actually on the job.

Beyond all of that, he is the friendliest, most approachable candidate who seems to really care about and listen to all opinions. I hope you join me and the many others who enthusiastically support his candidacy.

- Advertisement -

Michael Helfand