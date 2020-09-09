Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Michael Helfand

I’m writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants the best for the schools, but two things about Nick really stand out.

1. Nick’s background as a partner at KPMG would give our schools a board member with a financial background like we’ve never had. It’s going to be especially important as we recover from Covid. School districts across the country pay tens of thousands of dollars for someone with his experience and expertise, but we will have it for free.

- Advertisement -

2. The other quality Nick has already shown is his work ethic. He’s not even elected yet, but has met to discuss school issues with Mayor Bailey, former Mayor Tanaka, Superintendent Mueller and many foundation board members, current school board members and regular parents with big concerns like me. Imagine how hard he will work for us when he’s actually on the job.

Beyond all of that, he is the friendliest, most approachable candidate who seems to really care about and listen to all opinions. I hope you join me and the many others who enthusiastically support his candidacy.

- Advertisement -

Michael Helfand

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No Hotel at The Cays

Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more about why I’m running...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more about why I'm...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 4, 2020

https://youtu.be/4MZCP6VC4lUMore businesses and activities are reopening and resuming thanks to revised criteria from the governor to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Find out what...
Read more
Military

USS Rafael Peralta Completes Maiden Deployment

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) returned to San Diego Sep. 3 marking the completion of the ship's maiden deployment....
Read more
Community News

Coronado Announces Reopening of the Public Library Sept. 10

The City of Coronado is preparing for the reopening of the Coronado Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 10, following new state criteria issued last...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more
Business

Some Indoor Restrictions Lifted, But Businesses Must Follow Guidelines

The County is asking businesses and organizations allowed to reopen indoor operations under new state guidance to review and redo their safe reopening plans to ensure...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Helfand I'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

County Case Rate Increasing; Could Move to More Restrictive Tier

The case rate for the region increased in the past week, placing the County at risk of dropping to Tier 1, the highest-risk level.The...
Read more
Business

Coronado Roots Run Deep in Jazzercise

Judi Sheppard Missett started dance lessons in Coronado when she was two. This sparked her passion for dance, ultimately leading her to create Jazzercise...
Read more
Community News

August Emerald Keeper of the Month: Helen Kupka

Twice a week, you will find Helen Kupka collecting trash left by beach-goers at Silver Strand State Beach. “I had always haphazardly picked up...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: August Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more
Business

Homegrown Ad Agency Wins YouTube Advertising Award

“You’re not a dish, you’re a man.” That’s the opening line of an ad for Dr. Squatch Soap Company that was named the top-performing direct-response...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.