Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

The following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years, and also having served with her husband for more than twenty years as fellow Marine Corps officers, it is my pleasure to offer my strongest endorsement to her candidacy.

Stacy’s unique motivation and enthusiasm, coupled with her corporate experience will bring a platform of problem-solving and fiscal discipline, necessary in today’s turbulent educational landscape.

She is unique in that she not only has a multidecade corporate background of success as a woman leader but is also an accomplished college instructor, giving her an understanding of the evolution every student goes through during their formative years, as well as understanding the challenges facing both administrators and teachers during these difficult times. With two children in the Coronado Unified School District, she has a vested interest in ensuring the continued success of a school system which is the foundation of such a wonderful community.

Respectfully Submitted,

Greg Raths

Colonel USMC (RET)

Councilman, City of Mission Viejo

Elected Republican Nominee for Congress CA45th