Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, August 28, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EducationCommunityPeopleVideo

Community Hero: Silver Strand Teacher Ellen Cody (video)

By Coronado Public Library

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update – Responsible & Methodical Decision Making in Plans to Reopen Schools

Coronado Unified School District will continue to practice responsible and hopeful decision-making in our plans to reopen schools. Our return to campus will be...
Read more
Education

San Diego County Says Schools Could Reopen as Early as September 1

San Diego County announced yesterday that since the County’s case rate for COVID-19 has been, and appears likely to remain, below 100 cases per...
Read more
People

Coronado Boy Scout Troop 801 Promotes Four Eagle Scouts

On Saturday, April 22, 2020, Troop 801 held an Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony aboard USS Midway. Many congratulations to John Cook, Roman Goodmanson,...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
Community News

Rotary Emphasizes Supporting the Environment

Coronado Rotarians put “Supporting the Environment” into action on a steamy Saturday morning along the Silver Strand bike trail.Ivan Dunn, Rick Wilcoxon, and Frank...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

“Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program

Have you registered for our “Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program at Coronado.beanstack.org? It may look a little different this year, but Summer Reading is...
Read more
Community News

Summer Reading Program at The Coronado Public Library

The Coronado Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, August 12.This year’s theme...
Read more
Community News

Coronado SAFE to Provide “Turtle Time” Bags for Children Displaying Strong Emotions

Families are all adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Children look to adults for guidance and reassurance...
Read more
Community News

Calling all Veterans! Forming Veterans Writing Group

Are you a veteran?  Do you have a story you’d like to tell? Do you have an interest in writing but are not sure...
Read more
Community News

Library to Resume Curbside Pickup

Are you running out of things to read? Did you want to watch a movie that is not on streaming services yet? Do you...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Library Alternatives During Closure

The Coronado Library is offering alternative services to continue serving the community during the period of closure. The library will provide curbside service so...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.