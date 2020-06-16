Coronado SAFE to Provide “Turtle Time” Bags for Children Displaying Strong Emotions

Families are all adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Children look to adults for guidance and reassurance on how to react to stressful situations. To facilitate these conversations, Coronado SAFE and the Library have partnered to provide Turtle Time-Interactive Book and Activities for Managing Strong Emotions, most appropriate for ages 4-7.

SAFE counselors have assembled a “Turtle Time” bag that parents can share with their children. The library is helping to get the Turtle Time bags out to parents who would like to work with their child:

Free evidence-based book and activities designed to keep kids engaged while teaching feeling identification and coping/calming strategies .

. For questions or assistance with the lessons go to CoronadoSAFE.org and click the Events tab.

TO PICK UP YOUR TURTLE TIME BAG: Call the library at 619-522-7390 for pick up Monday through Friday between 10 am and 4 pm. Please wait to call until you are in front of library and ready to pick up. A library staff member will bring out the bag to you.

Founded in 1998, Coronado SAFE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped thousands of youth and families in our community prevent or overcome challenges such as: Self Esteem, Bullying, Divorce, Social Connection, Drug Use, Suicide, Grief and Loss, Communication Barriers, Mental Illness, Behavior Difficulties, etc. For more information, visit: https://coronadosafe.org/