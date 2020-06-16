COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Coronado SAFE to Provide “Turtle Time” Bags for Children Displaying Strong Emotions

By Coronado Public Library

Families are all adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Children look to adults for guidance and reassurance on how to react to stressful situations. To facilitate these conversations, Coronado SAFE and the Library have partnered to provide Turtle Time-Interactive Book and Activities for Managing Strong Emotions, most appropriate for ages 4-7.

SAFE counselors have assembled a “Turtle Time” bag that parents can share with their children. The library is helping to get the Turtle Time bags out to parents who would like to work with their child:

  • Free evidence-based book and activities designed to keep kids engaged while teaching feeling identification and coping/calming strategies.
  • Increase your child’s emotions intelligence and utilize language from the book at home.
  • Turtle Time helps to decrease aggressive behavior to include hitting, yelling, impulsivity, acting out, fighting, teasing, and/or tantrums.
  • Positive emotional expression leads to increased academic function, social skills, and self-esteem.
  • For questions or assistance with the lessons go to CoronadoSAFE.org and click the Events tab.
- Advertisement -

TO PICK UP YOUR TURTLE TIME BAG: Call the library at 619-522-7390 for pick up Monday through Friday between 10 am and 4 pm. Please wait to call until you are in front of library and ready to pick up. A library staff member will bring out the bag to you.

Founded in 1998, Coronado SAFE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped thousands of youth and families in our community prevent or overcome challenges such as: Self Esteem, Bullying, Divorce, Social Connection, Drug Use, Suicide, Grief and Loss, Communication Barriers, Mental Illness, Behavior Difficulties, etc. For more information, visit: https://coronadosafe.org/

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Summer Reading Program at The Coronado Public Library

The Coronado Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, August 12.This year’s theme...
Read more
Community News

Health Experts Link Rise In Arizona COVID Cases To End Of Stay-At-Home Order

By Will Stone. This story is part of a reporting partnership between NPR and Kaiser Health News. With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states,...
Read more
Community News

County Urging Public, Businesses to Help Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks

Community outbreaks of COVID-19 are one of 13 triggers the County is closely monitoring to determine whether to stop or dial back the reopening of the...
Read more
Community News

Trump Supporters Hold “Boat Parade” in San Diego Bay (videos / photos)

Yesterday, a "boat parade" took place in San Diego Bay to show support for President Trump and, according to event coordinator Nick Garcia, to...
Read more
Community News

Unofficial CHS Graduation Takes Place at Beach and Sunset Park

After the official Coronado High School graduation ceremony was cancelled by San Diego County (due to health concerns), parents and students put together an...
Read more
City of Coronado

Recreation and Golf Services Summer E-Brochure and Registration

Coronado, CA – The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is excited to serve the community again with fun and engaging recreation...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Community Read Finalists for 2018 – Vote Now

The Coronado Public Library and the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission are proud to announce the six finalists for the 2018 Coronado Community Read. The...
Read more

Coronado Public Library Resumes Normal Open Hours

The Coronado Public Library will resume its normal open hours on Friday, September 9, following the power outage which caused the early closure of...
Read more

CORONADO PUBLIC LIBRARY EXHIBIT – NAVAL AIRCRAFT GO AROUND THE WORLD

Photos above: (1) USS Ranger in 1937; (2) USS Yorktown at carrier pier loaded with aircraft; and (3) USS Yorktown at North Island,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Safety Standards Uncompromised as Navy Restarts SEAL Training

Printed with permission of US Department of Defense Written By: Navy Lt. John Mike"Hooyah!" and other screams of motivation pierced the crisp Coronado, California, air in the...
Read more
Education

Protest March in Coronado

Hundreds of Coronado students, parents and community residents gathered today to raise their voices and march in support of racial equality and justice in...
Read more
Military

USS Fitzgerald En Route to San Diego

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (June 13, 2020) -- The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departed Huntington Ingalls Industries, Ingalls Shipbuilding division’s Pascagoula shipyard June 13...
Read more
People

Local Voices: What the Captain of the Coronado High School Football Team Wants You to Know

Meet Edward. He just graduated with the Coronado High School class of 2020. He’s black.Edward is a star athlete--the captain of this year's football...
Read more
People

CHS Graduates Take to the Streets (video)

Coronado High School class of 2020 took to the streets this morning for a car parade around town. Congratulations Graduates!!   Visual storyteller Brad Willis shares this...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.