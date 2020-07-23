Book Bundle Service at the Coronado Library

Do you miss browsing the library shelves? Are you stuck in a reading rut and looking to try some new authors or learn something new? Are your children looking for certain topics? Have no fear! The library is now providing a Book Bundle service for all ages!

What’s a Book Bundle?

Book Bundles are 3-5 books grouped together by format, topic or genre selected for you by our librarians.

Book Bundles help you get quick access to a variety of reading material based on your specific interests.

Why Checkout a Book Bundle?

Discover new titles!

Book Bundles allow you to pick-up several books all at once, no searching or browsing required.

Our experienced librarians will select the very best for you!

How Do I Get One?

For children through fifth grade: email kgraham@coronado.ca.us. Please include child’s interests, age, and/or last book they really enjoyed.

For teens: email jluna@coronado.ca.us. The teen librarian will send you a form with a few questions about your preferences, i.e. female narrator? a love triangle? dark humor? quirky characters? space operas?, and what genre you prefer. She will work with you to come up with ideal selections.

For adults: email tdavies@coronado.ca.us. Indicate your preferred genre including Mystery, Romance, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Western, Cooking, Gardening, Crafts, History, Biography, Sports or other subject and/or a title or author you’ve recently enjoyed.

You will get a call when your bundle is ready for curbside pickup.

Checkout Details

When you check out a Book Bundle, you’re checking out each item in the Bundle, and items can be returned separately.

Keep what you’re enjoying and return anything else at your convenience.

You can check out any number of Bundles- there is still no limit on the number of items you can check out.

Always include a name and library card number with your request. For questions, please call 619-522-7390.