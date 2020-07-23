Book Bundle Service at the Coronado Library

Do you miss browsing the library shelves? Are you stuck in a reading rut and looking to try some new authors or learn something new? Are your children looking for certain topics? Have no fear! The library is now providing a Book Bundle service for all ages!
What’s a Book Bundle?
- Book Bundles are 3-5 books grouped together by format, topic or genre selected for you by our librarians.
- Book Bundles help you get quick access to a variety of reading material based on your specific interests.
- Discover new titles!
- Book Bundles allow you to pick-up several books all at once, no searching or browsing required.
- Our experienced librarians will select the very best for you!
How Do I Get One?
- For children through fifth grade: email kgraham@coronado.ca.us. Please include child’s interests, age, and/or last book they really enjoyed.
- For teens: email jluna@coronado.ca.us. The teen librarian will send you a form with a few questions about your preferences, i.e. female narrator? a love triangle? dark humor? quirky characters? space operas?, and what genre you prefer. She will work with you to come up with ideal selections.
- For adults: email tdavies@coronado.ca.us. Indicate your preferred genre including Mystery, Romance, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Western, Cooking, Gardening, Crafts, History, Biography, Sports or other subject and/or a title or author you’ve recently enjoyed.
You will get a call when your bundle is ready for curbside pickup.
Checkout Details
- When you check out a Book Bundle, you’re checking out each item in the Bundle, and items can be returned separately.
- Keep what you’re enjoying and return anything else at your convenience.
- You can check out any number of Bundles- there is still no limit on the number of items you can check out.
Always include a name and library card number with your request. For questions, please call 619-522-7390.
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter