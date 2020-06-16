Summer Reading Program at The Coronado Public Library

The Coronado Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, August 12.

This year’s theme invites children, teens and adults to “Dive into Discovery,” by participating in a summer filled with reading challenges, virtual events, interactive activities, and through our partnership with Emerald Keepers, kids will have opportunities to learn more about ocean life and how to preserve our environment.

Summer reading programs are normally a rewarding and important tradition of summer vacation. Reading during the summer helps combat the “summer slide” or loss of reading skills that many students experience when not in the classroom. This year especially, with the school year cut short or modified, summer reading is even more important than ever.

Even though the library building is closed for now, all are encouraged to join the free Summer Reading Program by registering at Coronado.beanstack.com beginning Monday, June 15. We have planned programs for three different age groups:

Babies & Toddlers,

Elementary School Students, and

Teens.

Once registered you can log reading time and earn activity badges online.

Throughout the program, participants can earn digital badges (and prizes!) by completing challenges online and reading books from age-specific lists. In addition, the library team has planned an exciting lineup of virtual programs and events for all ages to enjoy “grab-and-go” summer activity kits.

To learn more about the Summer Reading Program and upcoming library events, please visit CoronadoLibrary.org. The community is also encouraged to follow Coronado Public Library social media accounts for updates on library operations, event schedules, eResources and more. Checkout our website at coronadolibrary.org to get details starting on Monday, June 15.

Until the building opens, we will provide contactless pickup of library materials. Just log on to our library catalog, select items you wish to borrow. We will pull the items you request and telephone patrons when they are ready for pickup. Once you get the call, you can pull up in front of the library Monday-Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and give us a call. We will then bring your checked out items to you so you can enjoy at home.

If you have any questions, please contact the library at 619-522-7390 anytime Monday-Friday between 10 am and 4 pm.