Friday, July 24, 2020

New Service at Coronado Library: Ask a Librarian

By Coronado Public Library

Do you have a question for us? Ask us now! Librarians are available to help with your inquiries, questions and research. While the building is closed, you can send an email to askalibrarian@coronado.ca.us including as much information as possible and a phone number where you can be reached. We are happy to help you!

Examples of the types of queries we can help with include:

  • Finding library materials (books, movies, music)
  • Basic reference questions and placing holds on library titles
  • Assistance with using the library’s online resources, including e-books and e-audiobooks
  • Extended reference questions including genealogy, article requests, how to access databases such as Valueline, Consumer Reports, Gale Courses, or hard to find quotations or inquiries that might take a little more time

 

