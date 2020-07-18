Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Saturday, July 18, 2020

“Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program

By Coronado Public Library

Have you registered for our “Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program at Coronado.beanstack.org? It may look a little different this year, but Summer Reading is happening now at the Coronado Library! In partnership with EmeraldKeepers and the Friends of the Coronado Library, this all-virtual program awards virtual badges and opportunities to earn prizes for reading and completing activities. Join a program tailored for your reader’s age group:

  • Babies & Toddlers
  • Kids
  • Teens

Virtual programs will take place all summer long. Events for teens include a virtual escape room and virtual trivia as well as opportunities for virtual community service. Kids will also have the chance to participate in our Virtual Book Buddies program and craft activities. Check the library website and social media for crafts, storytimes and more at CoronadoLibrary.org.

Pickup for prizes earned during our Summer Reading Program have begun! Even though the library building is closed, you can stop by the outdoor children’s patio to pick up your prize from our reading booth Monday-Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. We also have some free grab and go crafts and activities for kids and teens. Our booth will feature contactless exchange, and we will have items packaged for your readers in advance. Prizes will be available one business day after they are earned.

If you haven’t signed up already, or would like more information, make sure to sign up for Summer Reading for Babies & Toddlers, Kids, or Teens at Coronadolibrary.org or Coronado.beanstack.org. The program runs through August 12th.  Call 619-522-7390 or email rsvp@coronado.ca.us with any questions. See you soon!

-----
