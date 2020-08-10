Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board

Submitted by Emily Foster

I am thrilled to see that Alexia Palacios-Peters is running for CUSD School Board. I’ve worked with her in several organizations, and she is exactly the type of advocate our children need. She is intelligent, level headed, pragmatic, and fair. She has a vested interest, with her children attending Coronado Unified Public Schools. She is willing to listen to our community and collaborate with stakeholders. I know she will chart a steady course to best serve the long term intellectual and emotional interests of our children. Please join me in supporting her campaign and voting for her on November 3rd.

