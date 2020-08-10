Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@eCoronado.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Emily Foster

I am thrilled to see that Alexia Palacios-Peters is running for CUSD School Board. I’ve worked with her in several organizations, and she is exactly the type of advocate our children need. She is intelligent, level headed, pragmatic, and fair. She has a vested interest, with her children attending Coronado Unified Public Schools. She is willing to listen to our community and collaborate with stakeholders. I know she will chart a steady course to best serve the long term intellectual and emotional interests of our children. Please join me in supporting her campaign and voting for her on November 3rd.

Emily Foster

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Action Plan on Racism vs Insulated and Isolated White Community

Submitted by Pam WilsonCoronado Unified intends to present its Action Plan on Racism at their August 13 board meeting. This plan is in response...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Money Shamefully Spent

Submitted by Barry AustinAm I the only one to feel outraged that the Mayor and Council, under cover of restricted public involvement, gave away...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

More Questions Than Answers

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonThere are days when I cannot believe the vitriol to be read on the pages of Coronado publications or online. I...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tim Rohan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Tim RohanEvents of the past few weeks have spurred me into action. I see a Council that is out of touch with...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open Letter in Support of Crown Manor and Adaptive Reuse

Submitted by Ryan CraneI was interested to read the recent open letter from the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) in opposition to the Major Special...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Necessary Reckoning

Submitted by Kenneth FitzgeraldWriter Wesley Morris describes our decisive collective pivot toward racial justice as “the Moment.” The Moment is the nation’s long-delayed reckoning...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Tim Rohan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Tim RohanEvents of the past few weeks have spurred me into action. I see a Council that is out of touch with...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 7, 2020

https://youtu.be/kYk5KTESLhEAs part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the City has banned all gas-powered leaf blowers effective Jan. 1, 2021. Find out...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open Letter in Support of Crown Manor and Adaptive Reuse

Submitted by Ryan CraneI was interested to read the recent open letter from the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) in opposition to the Major Special...
Read more
Community News

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Temporarily Closed by Port of San Diego

Prioritizing public health, and in alignment with COVID-19 State and County public health orders, Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays will be...
Read more
Education

Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Awards Scholarships

Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church (GMPC) recently completed its annual award of scholarships to graduating seniors and returning college students. The 10 well-deserving students include:...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Necessary Reckoning

Submitted by Kenneth FitzgeraldWriter Wesley Morris describes our decisive collective pivot toward racial justice as “the Moment.” The Moment is the nation’s long-delayed reckoning...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Emily Foster I am thrilled to see that Alexia Palacios-Peters is running for CUSD School Board. I’ve worked with her in several organizations,...
Read more

Action Plan on Racism vs Insulated and Isolated White Community

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Pam WilsonCoronado Unified intends to present its Action Plan on Racism at their August 13 board meeting. This plan is in response...
Read more

Money Shamefully Spent

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry AustinAm I the only one to feel outraged that the Mayor and Council, under cover of restricted public involvement, gave away...
Read more

More Questions Than Answers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonThere are days when I cannot believe the vitriol to be read on the pages of Coronado publications or online. I...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Community Hero: Grace Del Bagno – Coronado Police Officer (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/ePfWJySojuk
Read more
People

Jack and Grace Creatively Raise Funds for CSF During Pandemic

Coronado kids Jack and Grace Elardo began their business Jack and Grace's Pop-Up Stand four years ago when they were in 3rd and 4th...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Coronado Picture-Perfect from the Outside; Not Always So Pretty for a Person of Color

Esme Ronis knew that she was different from the rest of her family. Born in La Paz, Mexico, and adopted by a white family,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tim Rohan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Tim RohanEvents of the past few weeks have spurred me into action. I see a Council that is out of touch with...
Read more
Obituaries

Sue Tushingham McNary (1937-2020)

Sue Tushingham McNary, an internationally renowned artist, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 3, 2020,...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.