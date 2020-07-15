Pet of the Week: Cookie, an Applehead Seal Point Siamese for Adoption

Add a Sweet Treat to Your Life with Cookie…

Beautiful and elegant Cookie came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when her former owner relinquished her. This lovely lady is settling in at our facility and would appreciate a calm and quiet forever home to live out her golden years.

Cookie is a true beauty, with piercing blue eyes and lovely chocolate accents. She appears to be a purebred Siamese.

When Cookie first came to us she was a little unsure of her new home, but she has warmed up to our volunteers and seems to enjoy the company of her human friends.

Although Cookie is an independent lady, she is also good company if you like a quiet companion to coexist with you.

Cookie eats prescription food for a kidney condition. Her diet is easy to maintain and keeps her happy and healthy.



Cookie’s Stats: female, 11 years old, Applehead Seal Point Siamese, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, requires prescription K/D food, adoption fee – $35

Are you looking for a lovely lady to be sweet on? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Cookie’s full profile!