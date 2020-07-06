Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, July 6, 2020

47th Annual Crown City Classic Continues

California’s first modified-live event celebrates 4th of July tradition in Coronado

By Managing Editor

Crown City Classic 2020
Photo: Ryan Bethke / @RWBmultimedia

As races of all sizes continue to be cancelled across the United States due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 47th annual Crown City Classic was held over the holiday weekend as a live-modified event. The annual 4th of July tradition ensured safe social distancing by allowing participants to run the 12K or 5K course at some point during the three days leading up to, and including, Independence Day, with a timing chipped race number and timing mats set up in Centennial Park.

Crown City Classic 2020
Photo: Ryan Bethke / @RWBmultimedia

Race Director Jamie Monroe shared that even though the 2020 event wasn’t as big as it normally is (on purpose), people were just giddy to be outside, doing something, getting their t-shirt and medal. He was pleased with the excitement and level of apprehensiveness of all the participants.

Top honors for the 12K (7.4 miles) go to Mackey West, male, with a time of 43:23 and Iz Davis, female, 49:08. For the 5K event, Connor Heron, male, completed the course in 16:27 and female Paige Eudy in 20:50.

Crown City Classic 2020
Photo: Ryan Bethke / @RWBmultimedia

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Managing Editor
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
