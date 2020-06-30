Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Pet of the Week: Violet, a Black Cat for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado
Add A Flower to your Summer Garden with Violet…

Sweet and engaging Violet came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray when she was found at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club. This black beauty has an inquisitive and inviting nature, and will make a wonderful companion for her new people.

    Violet is fun and curious, and likes to keep tabs on her people throughout the day.

  • Violet is a people kitty, and she is not afraid to engage in a little conversation!

    A champion napper, Violet is ready to show you how a real afternoon nap should look!

  • Sweet and mature, Violet is the perfect friend to wind down with at the end of the day. Quiet conversations and lap warming are her specialties.

Violet’s Stats: female, 10 yrs old, Black DMH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $35

Are you looking for a smart and engaging girl to add color to your life?  Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today!  If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.   And please check out Violet’s full profile!

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

