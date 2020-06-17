COVID-19 in San Diego:
Pet of the Week: Vader, a Black Cat for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Vader Would Make an Out of This World Four-Legged Friend…

Handsome, fun, and frisky Vader came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility after his owner passed away. This engaging kitty is looking forward to a new family who will appreciate his affectionate ways and joie de vivre.

    In spite of his name, Vader is quite a lover, and is very affectionate with his human friends.

  • Vader is also spunky and full of fun, and will do his best to engage his human buddies in interactive play.

  • Vader is quite a looker, with striking copper-colored eyes and a luxurious medium length coat.

    At four years young, Vader is the perfect age to start his new life with his forever family.

Vader’s Stats:  male, 4 years old, Black DMH, neutered, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a fun and frisky fellow to brighten your days?  Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today!  If you have questions, you can email the PAWS cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.   And please check out Vader’s full profile!

-----
PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

