Pet of the Week: Dusty, a White/Grey Cat for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado
Dusty Only Wants to Be with You…

Handsome and confident Dusty came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he was found as a stray on Orange Avenue. He’s brushed off the dust from his life on the streets and is ready for his forever family.

  • Dusty is a sweet guy who loves snuggling with his human pals.

    Smart and curious, Dusty enjoys having a window seat and watching the world go by.

  • Dusty has a sporty, muscular build and is always up for adventure. He might like to be leash trained!

  • At 1 year old, Dusty is the perfect age to start a new life with his forever family.

Dusty’s Stats:  male, 1 year old, White/Grey DSH, neutered, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a fun and affectionate feline to complete your family?  Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today!  If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website or email us at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.  And please check out Dusty’s full profile!

 

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

