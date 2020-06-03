New Music from the Coronado Library with Ms. Mariah’s Special Guest Matt Heinecke (video)

COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, June 4, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
By Managing Editor

As the City of Coronado continues to create new TV and online programming for the community, the City presents another special production of Ms. Mariah’s Music from the Coronado Library.

This week’s special guest is Coronado’s own Matt Heinecke, teacher and musician.

And yes, some new aerials of Coronado were added in. Enjoy!

Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for this video:

For more information:
http://www.msmariahsmusic.com
http://www.coronado.ca.us
http://www.surfsupstudios.com

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

