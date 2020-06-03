New Music from the Coronado Library with Ms. Mariah’s Special Guest Matt Heinecke (video)

As the City of Coronado continues to create new TV and online programming for the community, the City presents another special production of Ms. Mariah’s Music from the Coronado Library.

This week’s special guest is Coronado’s own Matt Heinecke, teacher and musician.

And yes, some new aerials of Coronado were added in. Enjoy!

Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for this video:

For more information:

http://www.msmariahsmusic.com

http://www.coronado.ca.us

http://www.surfsupstudios.com