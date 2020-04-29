FreelanceVets.com Launches to Help Veterans and Military Spouses Find Work

FreelanceVets.com has recently launched a flexible work platform that will make finding freelance work for Veterans and Military Spouses easier.

Veterans and Military Spouses know finding work can be hard. FreelanceVets doesn’t want it to be. They want to help the people who have stood strong for us, be able to care for their families by finding them flexible freelance work from home when they need it. This is why they created Freelance Vets.

This new flexible work force is needed more then ever right now in our changing landscape of every day life. Our Veterans and Military Spouses need our support. FreelanceVets is dedicated to finding them the work they need.

FreelanceVets believes this will launch something really powerful that is going to change a lot of people’s lives for the better. There are already 1,000 Veterans and Military Spouses signed up and ready to work.

About FreelanceVets.com: Freelance Vets is the first freelance job platform to specifically cater to the Veteran and Military Spouse community. We offer access to freelance jobs worldwide to this very much under-employed niche of the workforce. For more information on Freelance Vets visit FreelanceVets.com.