CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

What began on April 3 with the help of some wonderful friends here in Coronado, we launched an effort to provide “CoroMasks” free of charge (donation optional) to local residents.

Masks are extremely helpful for slowing the spread of COVID to others. Even if we have no symptoms, we might have the virus. This way we respect all with whom we might have contact when doing essential grocery shopping, getting takeout, going to the pharmacy, doctor appointments, etc.

A FaceBook fundraiser was launched to ramp up production at Fiveloaves Twofish in Coronado. Fiveloaves will be the distribution point for the masks, the first batch of which should be ready within a week.

Sunday, April 5 CoroMask project update:

We have hit $5k in donations

That’s enough for more than 1,000 masks (they cost $4 apiece)

Masks are coming this week, the current plan is distribution on Friday beginning at 11am at FiveLoaves TwoFish, 1150 Orange Ave.

We hope to have a Seniors Only Day ahead of time.

Masks will be given to Coronado residents only (ID required), so we don’t entice visitors during the statewide Stay at Home order. 1-2 masks per person depending on circumstance.