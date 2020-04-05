COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, April 6, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity NewsFeaturedPeopleVideo

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

By Brad Willis

- Advertisement -

What began on April 3 with the help of some wonderful friends here in Coronado, we launched an effort to provide “CoroMasks” free of charge (donation optional) to local residents.

Masks are extremely helpful for slowing the spread of COVID to others. Even if we have no symptoms, we might have the virus. This way we respect all with whom we might have contact when doing essential grocery shopping, getting takeout, going to the pharmacy, doctor appointments, etc.

A FaceBook fundraiser was launched to ramp up production at Fiveloaves Twofish in Coronado. Fiveloaves will be the distribution point for the masks, the first batch of which should be ready within a week.

Sunday, April 5 CoroMask project update:

  • We have hit $5k in donations
  • That’s enough for more than 1,000 masks (they cost $4 apiece)
  • Masks are coming this week, the current plan is distribution on Friday beginning at 11am at FiveLoaves TwoFish, 1150 Orange Ave.
  • We hope to have a Seniors Only Day ahead of time.
  • Masks will be given to Coronado residents only (ID required), so we don’t entice visitors during the statewide Stay at Home order. 1-2 masks per person depending on circumstance.

 

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who works with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission as a visual storyteller. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: No Down Time for FOL President Marsi Steirer

April is typically one of the busiest months for Friends of the Library President Marsi Steirer, when she is knee deep in books, logistics...
Read more
People

Joaquin Evans Shares His Love of Singing (video)

34-year-old Joaquin Evans was a crowd favorite at Coronado's Talent this year with his beautiful vocal interpretation of Kiss from a Rose by Seal....
Read more
Community News

One More COVID-19 Death Reported; Facial Coverings Should Be Worn in Public

An additional COVID-19 death was reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 17, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced on...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Artist Spotlight: Mary Hale

Mary Hale is a porcelain artist and painter. Her art celebrates nature and beauty. She's been painting on porcelain for 40 years and shares...
Read more
People

Joan Green – Creating Art with Reusable Materials

Joan Green is an artist and art teacher who is passionate about connecting people to the earth and their own creativity. She is deeply...
Read more
People

Artist Spotlight: Phil Martin

Coronado resident Phil Martin struggled with dyslexia as a child and for many years had to draw pictures in order to communicate. This ultimately...
Read more
People

Coronado Rotary Music Scholarships 2020

Coronado Rotary Club's music scholarship programs support young Coronado musicians by providing scholarships to program winners, two of whom are advancing to Rotary regionals...
Read more
People

Coronado Public Library Director Shaun Briley: Today’s Library…

In our era of high tech, public libraries are transitioning from simply being resources for reference materials and books to cultural destinations where visitors...
Read more
Stage

Artists Spotlight as CoSA Presents “As You Like It”

CoSA Director Kim Strassburger's adaptation of Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at the Coronado Performing Arts Center of CoSA showcases several young stage performers...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

What began on April 3 with the help of some wonderful friends here in Coronado, we launched an effort to provide "CoroMasks" free of...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: No Down Time for FOL President Marsi Steirer

April is typically one of the busiest months for Friends of the Library President Marsi Steirer, when she is knee deep in books, logistics...
Read more
People

Joaquin Evans Shares His Love of Singing (video)

34-year-old Joaquin Evans was a crowd favorite at Coronado's Talent this year with his beautiful vocal interpretation of Kiss from a Rose by Seal....
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.