Pet of the Week: Dixie, a Mixed Breed for Adoption or Foster

You Wish You Were with Dixie…

Meet Dixie, an athletic, dynamic mutt who is ready to keep you on your toes and shower you with love. Dixie came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility after she was found as a stray wandering down Isabella Ave. This sporty girl is looking for a family who can show her the ways of the world and keep up with her spunky approach to life.

Dixie is a fun and frisky girl who loves games of fetch, tug-of-war, and chase with her human friends.

She is very social with people and loves their company. Due to her exuberance, she would do best in a family with older children or just adults.

It seems like Dixie has not had much in the way of formal training. She would benefit from training classes with her new forever family.

Dixie would prefer to be the only pet in her new forever home.

Dixie’s Stats: Mixed breed, female, DOB: March 2018 (2 years old), 50 pounds, shots up to date, spayed, microchipped, house trained, adoption fee $125.

Are you looking for an athletic buddy to make sure you get out and get your steps? Please check out Dixie’s profile to learn more about her!

We are also seeking a foster family for Dixie, please view our Fostering webpage for details.

Due to COVID-19, we have changed our adoption process and visitation policy. Visits with dogs are now by appointment only. If you are interested in an adoption, please submit the online dog adoption application. A PAWS of Coronado dog adoption counselor will contact you within 24-48 hours regarding your application. If you’re a good fit for the dog, we will schedule a visit for you. If you have questions, please email dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. Thank you for your understanding.