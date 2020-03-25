City of Coronado Coronavirus Update

For now, the City’s beach and boat launch ramp at Glorietta Bay Park will remain open. The City of San Diego and other coastal cities closed their beaches and surrounding parking lots and the Port of San Diego closed its parks, including Coronado Landing Park and beach, Coronado Tidelands Park and beach, and Grand Caribe Shoreline Park. Some regional news outlets have told people that they can go to the beach and take walks. However, the City is encouraging people to stay at home. Signs have been placed at the beach encouraging people to stay at home and signs are also have been posted at the parking lots at Avenida de las Arenas and Avenida Lunar in South Beach. The City will continue to monitor the size and activities at the beach and boat ramp to ensure social distancing.
