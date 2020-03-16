City Provides Coronavirus Response Update, Resources

To help control the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the City will temporarily close facilities where there is close-contact interaction with the public, including the John D. Spreckels Center and Lawn Bowling Green, Library, Community Center, pool and gymnasium, and the Club Room.

The City is taking this unprecedented and highly precautionary measure to protect the health of both residents and employees by restricting people from congregating and unknowingly passing the virus. These decisions were made deliberately and with careful input from key City staff, including public safety officials. The closures, which include all classes and programming scheduled at the closed facilities, will be in effect until April 4. That date is subject to change.

City Hall will remain open, but the City encourages the community, consultants and partners to conduct business remotely. Those who require help from building or planning officials are being asked to make appointments by emailing comdev@coronado.ca.us or calling (619) 522-7326.

“We are actively monitoring and assessing the situation, and providing updates to the City Council, as we make these timely decisions that will help protect the community,” said City Manager Blair King. “We want to assure residents that we are doing all we can. We have set up a customer service call center for residents with City-related business, or with COVID-19 questions or concerns. Please don’t hesitate to use it.”

To ensure the health and safety of residents, City staff will take calls and provide information and referrals as needed. If residents are concerned about a neighbor or family member, have concerns about food and other resources or have any other questions, please call (619) 522-6380. The customer service center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The call center will open at noon on Tuesday, March 17. Call 911 if there is an actual emergency.

San Diego County health officials issued new orders today, March 16, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 50 people, closing all bars and other businesses that serve alcohol but no food, and closing all on-site dining at restaurants and businesses that sell food. The restaurants may serve food by delivery, pick-up or drive thru. In support of local restaurants, the City encourages residents to use restaurant delivery services such as Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, PostMates, and any other local food delivery businesses.

Several City facilities will remain open for community use but will have limited or no staffing, including the Tennis Center courts (not offices or rec room), Golf Course, Boathouse in Glorietta Bay Park, the Skatepark (bring your own skateboards or scooters), the beach and parks. The City’s Animal Care Facility is open but PAWS of Coronado, which runs the facility, is requesting its most senior volunteers not come in. The City also is working with PAWS to explore ways to take care of the animals of people who can no longer care for them.

The Library is working on a variety of innovative services to allow the community to continue using its services, including curbside pick-up of reading materials, a telephone and online reference service, and broadcasting Storytime from YouTube. Patrons may also access eBooks, audio books and movies via Overdrive and Kanopy on the Library’s web page.

City administration will be adopting temporary policies to allow for flexible work schedules and telecommuting. Flexible work schedules will help provide continuity of services in case key staff members are not able to work.

Although the City recently reviewed its mid-year budget forecasts, staff anticipates proposing further revisions.

“I anticipate the City Council will ask staff to research options to provide relief to Coronado businesses that are financially impacted due to these unprecedented times,” King said. “We will also be working with the (Coronado Unified) School District to identify ways to supervise or otherwise engage students during the school closure. The Police Department will be increasing its vigilance during this time.”

Public restrooms remain open and staff expects to place a portable restroom at Coronado Rotary Plaza in response to the closure of the Historical Association office and museum, where a public restroom is located. Solid waste collection will continue into the near future.

Following the guidance of regional, state and federal agencies, the City has canceled or postponed gatherings where a 6-foot social distance is impossible to achieve. They are listed online on the City’s Coronavirus Information webpage. Any public meetings held will comply with the Brown Act and measures will be put in place to ensure a social distance of 6 feet. The meetings of all volunteer bodies, boards and commissions will be canceled for the next several weeks.

The City recently amended its standard janitorial contract services at facilities that are open to the public. Janitorial services were expanded to include two additional daily cleanings with the wiping or spraying of disinfectant on keyboards, doors, counters, faucets, water fountains and toilet handles. The City also increased its available supplies of disinfectant and hand sanitizers around the City. These measures will continue at facilities that remain open to employees and the community.

“The health and well-being of our community is our greatest concern,” said City Manager Blair King. “Although we have no known cases in Coronado, we are closely monitoring the situation. We are focused on being prepared and providing the community with the latest information. We encourage residents to continue practicing good public hygiene and to follow public health advice.”

The City’s Coronavirus Information webpage will be updated as needed to inform the community when events and meetings are canceled. The page can be found on the City’s website and includes important links to health agencies that have information on how to keep safe, symptoms, and treatment. A link to the page is on the home page of the City’s website: www.coronado.ca.us.

There is currently no vaccine available to protect against COVID-19, but people are advised to get their flu vaccine and practice proven and routine preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Here is the County’s FAQ. Here is an informational flier and a fact sheet from the County.

