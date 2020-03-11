Recipe: Eggplant Parmesan Veggie Bake



Gluten-free, Paleo, Keto, Plant-based and delicious! You’ll never miss the breading in this dish, it’s loaded with veggies so it’s guilt free yet the taste will make you think you are splurging.

Ingredients:

3 lg 28 oz cans Whole Tomatoes, Cento San Marzano are the best

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 med/lg White Onion, diced

5 cloves Garlic, minced

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1/2 cup Fresh Basil, chopped

10 ounces Fresh Mushrooms, chopped

2 cups Carrots, shredded

1 Lg Zucchini, quartered and cut into thin slices

2 Lg Eggplants, cleaned and sliced into 1/4 inch discs

2 cups Fresh Parmesan cheese, save some for garnish

2 cups Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Sea Salt & Ground Black Pepper to taste

1/4 cup Fresh Parsley, chopped for garnish

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat, add onions, garlic, crushed red pepper, sauté until onions are tender. Add mushrooms, carrots and zucchini, salt and pepper to taste and continue to sauté for 5-10 minutes.

Add tomatoes to vegetables, let simmer for 20 minutes. With a potato masher crush down tomatoes to thicken sauce and simmer uncovered on low heat for one to two hours.

While sauce is cooking clean and slice eggplant into 1/4 inch disks. Salt each disc well on both sides and lay flat on paper towels for 30 minutes. This will tenderize the eggplant and remove excess moisture.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Cover the bottom of a 13 by 9 inch baking dish with 2 cups sauce. In a layering pattern cover sauce with about half of the eggplant slices, then another layer of sauce, a layer of Parmesan cheese, a layer of Mozzarella cheese, a layer of eggplant, repeat sauce, cheese, eggplant pattern ending in sauce.

Top with Parmesan cheese and cover with a final layer of mozzarella cheese, sprinkle top with fresh parsley.

Cover with foil and bake at 375 degrees for 55 minutes, remove foil and bake another 10 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

Remove from oven and let set 10-15 minutes before serving.

Garnish with Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley if desired.

From my home to yours, enjoy!

https://coronadopersonalchef.com/home/