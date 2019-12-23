Recipe: Italian Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

These ooey gooey, cheesy, sausage stuffed mushrooms are delicious as an appetizer as well as an entree. Filled with Italian sausage and cheese, they are sure to satisfy the crowds over the holidays.

Ingredients:

6-8 portobello mushrooms, clean and remove stems (chop and reserve stems for later use)

2 lbs hot Italian sausage, remove from casing and roll into dime size mini meatballs

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, diced

1 tsp crushed red pepper

2 pints cherry tomatoes, cleaned and halved

8 oz fresh Parmesan cheese, grated

8 oz fresh Mozzarella cheese, grated or cut into small pieces

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Brush or spray mushrooms with extra virgin olive oil, season well with salt and pepper and place stem side up on the sheet pan, set aside.

Sauté sausage, onions, garlic, basil, and crushed red pepper over medium heat until onions are tender. Add the halved tomatoes and chopped mushroom stems, continue to sauté until cooked down and it develops into a nice sauce, about 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat.

With a strainer, strain sauce and reserve liquid for later use.

In a large bowl blend the mozzarella cheese and half of the Parmesan cheese with the sausage filling, mix well and set aside.

Carefully fill each mushroom with the sausage filling, sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and bake in a preheated oven at 425 degrees for about 15-20 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

From my home to yours, enjoy!

