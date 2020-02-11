Recipe: Maple Pecan Sweet Potatoes

These sweet potatoes make a beautiful and delicious addition to your holiday meals or your outdoor barbecues. They are a vegetable and dessert all in one and your kids are going to love them as well!

Ingredients:

Below are the ingredients for a single sweet potato, adjust recipe to the number of potatoes you are making.

1 Med/Lg Sweet Potato

Coconut Oil, spray or solid

Sea Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper

2 Tbs Chopped Pecans

1 Tb Butter

2 Tb Real Maple Syrup

1/2 cup Miniature Marshmallows

Aluminum Foil if desired

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Wash and oil your sweet potatoes, season all sides with salt and pepper and make a small slice length wise in the center of each potato.

Wrap each potato in a sheet of foil, this lets the potato absorb the coconut oil better and prevents dripping.

Bake in a 400 degree oven for about 45 minutes, until they feel medium soft to the touch when you gently squeeze them. Don’t over cook. Remove from oven and reduce heat to 350 degrees.

Place potatoes on a sheet pan. Partially slice each potato length wise across the top to open, careful not to cut all the way through. Gently squeeze open and loosen the center of each potato a bit with a fork to soften, add butter, pecans and maple syrup, top with marshmallows and return to oven.

Bake for about 20 minutes, until golden and bubbly.

From my home to yours, enjoy!

https://coronadopersonalchef.com/