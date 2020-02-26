Recipe: Thai Carrot Ginger Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut squash is not only a delicious fall treat but together with carrots and ginger it makes for a beautiful addition to your Easter brunch or dinner as well. Not only is it loaded with nutritional health benefits but this creamy, sweet, savory soup will quickly become a family favorite in your home, I hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Ingredients:

2 Tbs Coconut Oil

1 Lg Sweet Onion, chopped

4-5 Garlic Cloves, chopped

2-3 inch Chunk of Fresh Ginger, pealed and chopped

2-3 Sprigs Fresh Thyme

1/2 cup Fresh Mint, chopped

1/2 cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup Fresh Basil, chopped

1 Tbs Lavender

1 Tbs Turmeric

1 14 oz can Coconut Cream, make sure to use coconut cream not coconut milk

2 Tbs Honey

1-2 Tbs Sriracha Chili Sauce, depending on level of spice desired

4 cups Butternut Squash, cleaned and cut into chunks (precut work well)

2 lbs Carrots, cleaned and cut into 2-3 inch chunks (baby carrots work well)

1 Qt Chicken Broth

1 cup Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

2 Lemons, juice only

Sea Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper, to taste

3/4 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated

Directions:

In a soup pot heat Coconut Oil over medium heat. Add Onions, Garlic, Ginger and Thyme, saute together until onions are translucent and tender.

Add Fresh Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Sriracha, Carrots, Butternut Squash and season well with Salt and Pepper, let cook for about 5 minutes letting flavors blend together nicely.

Add Lemon Juice, Orange Juice and Chicken Broth, bring to a boil and turn heat to simmer, continue to cook until carrots are tender and soft about 20-30 minutes.

Remove the thyme stems from the soup, and you are ready to puree.

Using a hand-held immersion blender, purée the soup until smooth and creamy. Or carefully puree the soup in small batches using a blender, fill the blender about 1/2-2/3 full for each batch being careful not to burn yourself.

Return pureed soup to pot, add Coconut Cream, continue to simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes stirring often, add Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper to taste and adjust seasoning/heat if needed. Let simmer for another 15 minutes and serve.

Garnish: Fresh Mint, Cilantro, Sriracha, Coconut Cream or Parmesan Cheese

Variations:

This soup is gluten free and can easily be vegetarian or vegan by using vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.

Heat can be adjusted by the desired amount of Sriracha used.

From my home to yours, enjoy!

