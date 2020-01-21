Recipe: Bacon Cheddar Cornbread

Ingredients:

Bobs Red Mill Cornbread Mix, reg or GF

6 slices butcher cut peppered bacon

2-3 Tbs diced jalapeños, canned

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups goat’s milk or cow’s milk

2 eggs

1 14 oz can corn

Another 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese for topping the cornbread

Directions:

Cut bacon into 1/2 inch pieces and saute in a skillet until slightly done, drain and set aside.

In a large bowl mix all ingredients together and blend in half of the bacon.

Pour batter into a well sprayed or buttered 9 x 9 inch baking dish and top with remaining bacon (slightly pressing it into the top of the batter), sprinkle with cheese and bake in a 375 degree oven for about 35 minutes, until golden.

From my home to yours, enjoy!

https://coronadopersonalchef.com/