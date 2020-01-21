Recipe: Bacon Cheddar Cornbread

By
Mary Vendetti
-

Ingredients:

Bobs Red Mill Cornbread Mix, reg or GF

6 slices butcher cut peppered bacon

2-3 Tbs diced jalapeños, canned

1  cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups goat’s milk or cow’s milk

2 eggs

1 14 oz can corn 

Another 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese for topping the cornbread

Directions:

Cut bacon into 1/2 inch pieces and saute in a skillet until slightly done, drain and set aside.

In a large bowl mix all ingredients together and blend in half of the bacon.

Pour batter into a well sprayed or buttered 9 x 9 inch baking dish and top with remaining bacon (slightly pressing it into the top of the batter), sprinkle with cheese and bake in a 375 degree oven for about 35 minutes, until golden.

From my home to yours, enjoy!

Mary Vendetti
I was born in Coronado and have been a personal chef on the island for several years specializing in farm to table homestyle cuisine. My goal is to share with you my passion for food and travel by introducing you to recipes from around the world.

